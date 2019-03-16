Tamannaah Bhatia: I felt like a 16-year-old when I met Hrithik Roshan for the first time

Turns out actor Tamannaah Bhatia is a huge Hrithik Roshan fan. She recently confessed on popular celebrity chat show Famously Filmfare that she felt like a 16-year-old when she met Hrithik for the first time.

She said, “I am a huge Hrithik Roshan fan. I recently bumped into him and I was so stupid. I said ‘Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you’ and then I was like okay I didn’t know what else to say. And then he walked a little and looked back. He said, ‘You want a picture?’ and I was like, ‘Yes! I want a picture’. I felt like a 16-year-old when I met him for the first time.”

The 29-year-old actor added, “I don’t kiss on-screen basically. So that’s actually a part of my contract. But I keep joking with my friends, with Hrithik Roshan, yay! I would.”

On being asked about who she would like to go on a romantic date with, Tamannaah Bhatia replied, “I’d like to go on a date with actor Vishal.”

The actor spoke at length about how she learnt to converse in Tamil and Telugu so fluently being a Punjabi. She said she improved her Tamil language skills to be able to communicate better with director Lingusamy.

She said, “I learned Telugu from my make-up artist. But Tamil, I learned from my dialogues. In dialogues, the grammar would always be correct, because they are speaking it for the film. The first director I spoke a lot to was Lingu Sir.”

“He is comfortable in Tamil. When I could not communicate with him, I used to feel bad. So I used to find ways to learn how to talk to him. So that’s when my Tamil got better and then I kept learning,” she added.

Speaking about her Venghai co-star actor Dhanush, she said, “Dhansuh was the first actor to tell me ‘You’ll make it big’. Dhanush is that one person when you are acting with him, you can’t tell if he is speaking the dialogue or if he is making a normal conversation. I have gotten confused many times.”

On his lean physical appearance, the actor said, “He has always taken his physical appearance and made that his strong point because he is so relatable and people think he’s just like them.”

Besides, the actor also confessed that Baahubali happened to her when she was at a low point in her career.

She said, “I got Baahubali when I was on a low point in my career as my Bollywood films weren’t doing well. I’d always be thankful for Rajamouli sir’s vision and conviction on the film and me.”

