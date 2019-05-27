Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over to release on June 14

Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over will be released in Tamil and Telugu, along with a dubbed Hindi version, on June 14. The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who previously made Maya, starring Nayanthara, in 2015.

The Badla actor plays a game developer in this Tamil-Telugu bilingual, and in the teaser, we could see Taapsee seated in a wheelchair for the majority of the portions.

For Taapsee Pannu, Game Over is a “very special film”. In a statement, she said, “I am kicked about coming back to Tamil after a gap. When I heard this script, I knew this film has a wide appeal; considering the kind of people attached to it. I had a strong belief in the project. Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them. For whatever little trust I have built in my audience with my choice of films, I am confident that I will strengthen the belief further with Game Over.”

In an interview, Taapsee was quoted saying, “Rarely I come across scripts and concepts that are not region-specific. To our luck, Anurag Kashyap loved the film and agreed to present the film in Hindi. The film has dubbing artistes in those two languages (Tamil and Telugu) but Hindi, I am dubbing myself. It adds so much to the character if an actor dubs for his or her own self.”

Ashwin Saravanan says, “The fact that Maya is remembered and loved to this day is, in a lot of ways, empowering to a filmmaker to take his time to tell stories. It’s exciting to look forward to a release after four years.”

Game Over has been produced by YNot Studios, in association with Reliance Entertainment. The film has music by Ron Yohann.