Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over leaked online by Tamilrockers

It has only been a day and Tamilrockers has already uploaded Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over.

Be it Bollywood films, Tamil movies or even latest Hollywood releases, Tamilrockers has been consistent in leaking movies online.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over has received mixed reviews, with The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta giving the movie 1.5 stars.

Calling it a patchy affair, Shubhra wrote in her review, “The job of films which coast on this trope – terror-struck young women being stalked and attacked in a closed house—is to bung in enough shockers to keep us on the edge. That doesn’t happen, so the game is never really on.”

“We’ve seen Pannu grow as an actor in her past few films (Manmarziyaan, Mulk). Here she is pretty much in the centre of the frame practically the entire time, and her performance shifts between only two registers – distressed and terrified—with no other variation. Within minutes, the film turns flat,” she added.

Talking about her choice of movies, Taapsee Pannu told PTI, “A lot of waking up has happened after Badla. I feel that audiences are now ready for something that is not done before, something unconventional. The concept of not taking your brain to the theatre is slowly going out of the window. People want to take the brain to the theater.”