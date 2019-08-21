Taapsee Pannu and Jayam Ravi join hands for an espionage thriller

Mission Mangal actor Taapsee Pannu is on board for Jayam Ravi’s next. The untitled spy-thriller will be directed by I Ahmed of Manithan-fame.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Jayam Ravi had confirmed that the makers roped in the Badla girl as the female actor. Further, he added, the film will be extensively shot abroad for about 40 days.

According to sources, Taapsee is shooting in Azerbaijan and is likely to play an intelligence agent. “Previously, she has pulled off stunts in Baby and Naam Shabana. Likewise, our film also has high-octane sequences, for which she will get trained eventually,” says a source. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

This year, Taapsee has already appeared in films like Badla, Game Over and Mission Mangal. She will also be seen alongside Hindi film actor Bhumi Pednekar in the Diwali release Saand Ki Aankh. She will also be seen in a supernatural horror film which is being directed by Anurag Kashyap.