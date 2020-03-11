No new Tamil releases from March 27?

T Rajhendherr said the TDS adds to the burden of distributors. T Rajhendherr said the TDS adds to the burden of distributors.

T Rajhendherr, President of the Chennai Thiruvallur Kancheepuram Distributors’ Association, has said that the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) imposed on distributors’ income should be cancelled. In a press meet held yesterday, T Rajhendherr added that the members of the association decided not to distribute new films post-March 27 if their requirements aren’t met.

The actor-filmmaker-politician also said the additional tax adds to their burden.

T Rajhendherr was quoted in the Hindu saying, “We are expected to pay 10 per cent TDS for turnover, based on the theatrical run of a film, which might not always mean that the film has given us any profit. This is unfair.”

He added, “Distributors act as a bridge between theater owners and producers. We aren’t speaking against the government, but simply requesting them to look into this issue.”

Further, Chennai Thiruvallur Kancheepuram Distributors’ Association requested the state government to revoke the 8 per cent Local Body Entertainment Tax, being additionally levied besides the 12 per cent GST on the tickets.

The press meet witnessed the participation of heads of several district distribution associations from Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli.

Considering that big-budget films like Master and Soorarai Pottru are slated for release, the latest development has increased tension in the film industry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd