Suzhal The Vortex trailer: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh promise a riveting thriller

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of its first long-form scripted original series in Tamil, Suzhal – The Vortex. Written and created by Vikram Vedha fame Pushkar and Gayatri, the 8-episode investigative drama, starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Kathir and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles, revolves around the disappearance of a young girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu.

Going by the trailer, the series looks like a riveting thriller with several twists and turns. An intricate web of lies, deceit and suspicious characters promises to leave viewers guessing till the very end.

Radhakrishnan Parthiban, who plays a pivotal character in the series said in a statement, “We have lived and breathed with this story for a long time, and it really feels great to finally let the audiences be a part of a remarkable experience. Pushkar and Gayatri along with the directors Bramma and Anucharan have done a tremendous job of delivering a story that will remain etched in the viewers’ minds long after the credits roll. After having spent 40 years in the industry, making my digital debut with a series such as this, with such an incredible set of co-stars and creators is absolutely invigorating. I am looking forward to the global premiere of the series across multiple languages on Amazon Prime Video. Given the universal nature of the story’s core, I am certain it will resonate with audiences across cultures and regions!”

Aishwarya Rajesh, who is making her digital debut with the series said that it was ‘truly enriching’ to work with such a talented team. “While the series reflects on a small-town case, the story is peppered with elements that shall appeal to an audience worldwide and keep them glued to their screens. This has been one exciting journey and I am delighted that we have been able to deliver a story that is raw, credible, and differentiated,” she said.

Suzhal: The Vortex will premiere on June 17 across languages including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic and Turkish.