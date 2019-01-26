Suttu Pidikka Utharavu trailer promises a racy police-thief chase

The trailer of director Ramprakash Rayappa’s next venture Suttu Pidikka Utharavu has been released by the makers.

The makers have used the ‘guerilla filmmaking’ technique to shoot the film. According to their Facebook post, “Almost 80% of the movie was shot in natural light, there will be no proper composition, framing, lighting and movements. It won’t have an aesthetic filmmaking. The script was treated more like a candid/guerilla filmmaking with random movements.”

They also mentioned how the entire movie was shot using a handheld camera and no other equipment was used.

The trailer looks very promising and starts off with a mysterious “robber” calling a cop to inform him of a robbery beforehand and involves a lot of chase scenes in the streets of Chennai. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the film.

The film stars Vikranth and Athulya Ravi in the lead roles along with directors Mysskin and Suseenthiran, who will make their debut with the film. Ramprakash Rayappa of Pokkiri Raja fame has written and directed the film. The technical crew comprises Sujith Sarang and G Ramarao who did the cinematography and editing, respectively. The music is being composed by Jakes Bijoy. The film is being bankrolled by Kalpatharu Productions.