Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru becomes 3rd highest-rated movie on IMDb

Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role, continues to garner appreciation for its makers. The 2020 biographical drama, helmed by Sudha Kongara, is now the third highest-rated film on IMDb. According to “IMDb Top 1000” list, the movie’s rating stands at 9.1, placing it right below The Godfather, which is rated 9.2, and The Shawshank Redemption with a score of 9.3.

“As a @Suriya_offl sir fan so happy to read this. Loved everything about #SooraraiPottru. It’s a film that deserves all these accolades and more (sic),” tweeted actor Allu Sirish, reacting to the development.

Scoring a high rank on IMDb list is one of the latest honours that Soorarai Pottru has received in recent weeks. Earlier, the film made headlines after it was selected for screening under the Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.

Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey by G. R. Gopinath. The book chronicles the struggles and challenges faced by iconic entrepreneur G. R. Gopinath as he aspired to launch a low-cost air service in India. In addition to playing the lead role, Suriya also bankrolled the project under his home production banner 2D Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru released directly on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video last year when the country was under lockdown to contain the first wave of coronavirus. Suriya’s decision to skip the theatrical release had caused a lot of friction with stakeholders in the box office business. However, he still went ahead with the OTT release amid a lot of resistance. And his risk paid off as it was received well by critics and the audience.