Suriya’s sister Brindha reacts to his vow renewal with Jyotika: ‘Inspire generations’

Actors Suriya and Jyotika celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Scotland. The couple also marked the milestone with a yacht party attended by family and friends. Suriya’s sister, singer Brindha Sivakumar, who was among the guests, has now penned a heartwarming social media post praising the couple.

After attending Suriya and Jyotika’s vow renewal ceremony, Brindha took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful glimpses from the event. “Yes it was Blissful Experience to witness “The Sequel “! (evil eye and sparking heart emojis) !! 20th Anniversary Celebrations! Meticulously planned!” she wrote in the caption.

The pictures featured Jyotika and Suriya with their children, Diya and Dev, as well as Karthi, his wife Ranjani Chinnaswamy, Brindha, her husband Sivakumar, and other family members and friends.

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ALSO READ | Son Dev walks Jyotika down the aisle as she, Suriya renew vows: ‘Not a perfect marriage’

Suriya’s sister Brindha Sivakumar then thanked Jyotika and everyone else who made the experience enjoyable. Calling the actor couple an inspiration, she added, “Thanks to All the Loved ones who put in All the Effort along with Anni @jyotika for us to Enjoy the Experience! May God Bless You Two Anna @actorsuriya and Anni @jyotika Abundantly to Inspire the Generations to come ,to Believe in Marriage and the Strong Love Bond beyond all Odds.”

Brindha Sivakumar is Suriya and Karthi’s younger sister. She made her debut as a singer with Mr Chandramouli in 2018. She also dubbed for Alia Bhatt’s character in the Tamil version of the 2022 film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

On September 15, Jyotika took to Instagram to share a video from their vow renewal ceremony. Jyotika wrote in the caption, “A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of ‘us’. The people we have become for each other . How ironical – A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!”

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Jyotika also shared her vows. It read, “So here are my vows – I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life’s positive side . I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain – Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps. I vow to be thankful – as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live. I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time. I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in the blockbuster Vishwanath & Sons, while Jyotika last appeared in System.