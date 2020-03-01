Suriya’s next film titled Aruvaa

Suriya is teaming with director Hari of Singham fame for the sixth time. Suriya is teaming with director Hari of Singham fame for the sixth time.

Actor Suriya on Sunday announced his next project titled Aruvaa. The actor is teaming up with longtime collaborator Hari for his 39th film. Studio Green Productions took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

“Suriya39 is now officially titled #ARUVAA , directed by #Hari & music by @immancomposer ! Shoot commences this April for a grand DIWALI 2020 Release #அருவா @Suriya_offl @kegvraja @teamaimpr #AruvaaDiwali2020,” the caption read.

Aruvaa is Suriya and Hari’s sixth film after Velu, Aaru, Singam, Singam II and Si3. The movie is set to go on floors in April and will be released on Diwali this year. Aruvaa also marks music composer D Imman’s first project with Suriya and Hari.

According to reports, Suriya was supposed to work with ‘Siruthai’ Siva for his 39th film, but the project got pushed since Siva is currently filming Annaatthe with superstar Rajinikanth.

Suriya, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru, helmed by Sudha Kongara. Said to be based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, the film also features Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Karunas, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles.

