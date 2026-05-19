Suriya’s Karuppu makers apologise for Ilaiyaraaja jab, say scene will be modified or removed

Suriya’s latest film Karuppu, which has been performing strongly at the box office since its release, has now landed in controversy over a scene referencing legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and his long-running copyright disputes. Following backlash online, the makers of the film have issued a public apology and confirmed that the controversial portion will either be “modified or removed from future versions and exploitations” of the movie.

The issue began after viewers pointed out a comedic sequence featuring the iconic song “Poradada” from the 1985 film Alai Osai. Soon after the song plays in the scene, a dialogue is delivered that many interpreted as a dig at Ilaiyaraaja’s history of sending copyright notices over the unauthorised use of his music.

The scene quickly sparked criticism online, particularly from fans of the veteran musician, who felt the film was mocking his legal stand on artistic ownership and copyright protection. As clips of the scene circulated widely on social media, backlash against the filmmakers intensified, prompting the production house to respond publicly.

Makers of Karuppu issue apology

In an official statement, the production banner Dream Warrior Pictures clarified that there was no intention to insult or target Ilaiyaraaja personally. The makers stated that the reference appeared within a broader satirical setup and was never designed as a direct remark against the composer.

The statement read, “Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world. We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments. There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him.”

According to the statement, the team deeply respected Ilaiyaraaja’s sentiments and had decided to either remove or modify the dialogue in subsequent versions and future exploitations of the film.

Interestingly, this is not the first hurdle the film has faced. Just days earlier, Karuppu ran into a major release-day setback despite massive anticipation from audiences.

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Karuppu faced release-day complications

The film was initially slated for release on May 14, with the Tamil Nadu government granting permission for special 9 am shows amid strong demand. Advance bookings had reportedly surged across Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking regions before release.

However, screenings on May 14 were cancelled due to financial issues, leaving fans confused. Producer SR Prabhu later addressed the disruption and described it as the result of unavoidable circumstances. Director RJ Balaji also shared an emotional video apologising to audiences.

The issues were eventually resolved, allowing the film to release in theatres on May 15.

Karuppu box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu has earned Rs 82.3 crore at the domestic box office so far. With its worldwide collection reaching Rs 141.30 crore, Karuppu has officially become the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career.

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Along with Suriya, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sshivada, Indrans and Natty Subramaniam in pivotal roles.