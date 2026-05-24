Suriya’s Karuppu crosses Rs 217 crore worldwide; actor hints at sequel

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Karuppu, starring Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles, is continuing its blockbuster theatrical run with exceptional numbers at the box office. The fantasy courtroom drama witnessed a massive jump on its second Saturday and comfortably crossed the Rs 217 crore mark worldwide.

Karuppu’s India collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs 12.20 crore net in India on Day 9, registering a huge 56.4% growth compared to Day 8’s Rs 7.80 crore net collection. The strong weekend momentum has once again proved the film’s solid hold among family audiences and mass centres.

With this, Karuppu’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 133.85 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 154.99 crore.