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Suriya’s Karuppu crosses Rs 217 crore worldwide; actor hints at sequel
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: The worldwide gross collection of Suriya-starrer Karuppu has now touched a massive Rs 217.74 crore in nine days.
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Karuppu, starring Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles, is continuing its blockbuster theatrical run with exceptional numbers at the box office. The fantasy courtroom drama witnessed a massive jump on its second Saturday and comfortably crossed the Rs 217 crore mark worldwide.
Karuppu’s India collection
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs 12.20 crore net in India on Day 9, registering a huge 56.4% growth compared to Day 8’s Rs 7.80 crore net collection. The strong weekend momentum has once again proved the film’s solid hold among family audiences and mass centres.
With this, Karuppu’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 133.85 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 154.99 crore.
Karuppu’s overseas collection
Overseas, the RJ Balaji directorial earned another Rs 3.50 crore on Day 9, pushing the total international gross to Rs 62.75 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now touched a massive Rs 217.74 crore in nine days.
Karuppu’s language-wise collection
The Tamil version of Karuppu continues to dominate the overall business. On Day 9 alone, the Tamil version contributed Rs 10.60 crore with an impressive 49% occupancy across 3,616 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.60 crore with 24% occupancy from 1,371 shows.
Karuppu’s occupancy details
The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 47.21% on Saturday. Morning shows began at 25.46%, but occupancy increased sharply throughout the day. Afternoon shows registered 47.77%, evening shows touched 52.92%, while night shows peaked at 62.69%.
Karuppu’s Rs 200 crore club
Karuppu has emerged as a massive box office success despite facing release hurdles and receiving mixed reviews from critics. Released on May 15 after a one-day delay due to financial issues involving production house Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has now crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
Suriya on Karuppu 2 success
At the film’s success meet in Chennai, Suriya opened up about the overwhelming response the film has received from audiences across the globe. “Karuppu was decided in 30-45 minutes. I’ve never signed a film that quickly in recent times. I’ve also never seen this kind of response for my films in recent years. It’s receiving unanimous love worldwide,” he said. Speaking about the audience turnout, the actor added, “From kids to elders, the housefull board pics make me very happy.”
#Suriya #Karuppu #Pressmeet #Trending #TrendingVideo pic.twitter.com/bwzeg6e8Vq
— Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) May 23, 2026
Suriya drops hint about Karuppu sequel
Karuppu’s climax has sparked speculation about a sequel. In Karuppu, Suriya plays Karuppuswamy while Balaji essays the antagonist Advocate Baby Kannan. The ending hints at a larger battle ahead, teasing a possible “Karuppu vs Vellai” storyline with Balaji’s character entering politics. When asked about a sequel, Suriya smiled and responded, “Nambikai thaan sir vazhkai (Belief is life, sir).” Balaji later confirmed to reporters that plans for a sequel are indeed being discussed.
More about Karuppu
Apart from Suriya, Trisha and Balaji, the film also stars Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in key roles. The story follows Lord Karuppuswamy disguising himself as Advocate Saravanan to expose corruption within the judicial system.
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