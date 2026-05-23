Suriya’s Karuppu crosses Rs 200 cr globally, ends Tamil box office’s nine-month drought

RJ Balaji’s Karuppu has crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office within eight days of release, becoming Suriya’s highest-grossing film ever. The film has also ended a nine-month dry spell at the Tamil Nadu box office, emerging as the first Tamil release since Coolie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 113.85 crore net in India across its first week, with the eight-day domestic total standing at Rs 121.65 crore. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 60 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 200.86 crore. The bulk of the domestic figure has come from the Tamil version, though the Telugu dubbed release, titled Veerabhadrudu, has performed reasonably alongside it.

Karuppu crossed the Rs 100 crore net milestone in India on Day 6 after collecting Rs 10.30 crore across 6,194 shows. It is the first time in Suriya’s career, spanning over 35 years in Tamil cinema, that any of his films has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark domestically.

Suriya’s highest domestic grossers so far

To understand what Karuppu has done for Suriya’s box office standing, the numbers need to be placed alongside his previous career bests. His highest domestic grosser before this was Hari’s 2013 action drama Singam 2, which earned Rs 98 crore net in India, a record that had stood for 13 years. AR Murugadoss’s 2011 sci-fi actioner 7 Aum Arivu sits third at Rs 89 crore net. Siva’s 2024 large-budget fantasy Kanguva, built on a reported Rs 300-350 crore budget, managed Rs 82.65 crore net in India over its entire run, while Hari’s 2017 sequel Singam 3 rounds out the top five at Rs 81 crore net.

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Karuppu domestic box office collection

The film was originally scheduled to release on May 14. However, a day before the release, shows were cancelled across the board after distributors halted proceedings over unpaid dues of Rs 25 crore owed by producer Dream Warrior Pictures from a previous release. The situation remained unresolved through most of May 14 until the makers confirmed the dues had been settled. The film finally released on May 15.

Despite the disruption, Karuppu opened to Rs 15.50 crore net from 4,891 shows on Day 1, Suriya’s biggest opening day on record.

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The nine-month wait

The last time a Tamil release to cross Rs 100 crores in the state was Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, which released in August 2025.

Between Coolie’s run and Karuppu’s arrival, Tamil Nadu’s theatrical market went without a Rs 100 crore performer. That gap was partly shaped by the continued absence of Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final film, expected to be the biggest Tamil release of 2026.

Karuppu has filled that gap and, in doing so, becomes the 24th film in Tamil Nadu’s box office history to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Vijay currently leads that list with eight films, followed by Rajinikanth with five and Ajith Kumar with four. Karuppu marks Suriya’s first entry into it.

About Karuppu

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. Suriya leads the cast as Saravanan, a rural lawyer who is also the human avatar of the deity Karuppusamy, with Trisha Krishnan playing opposite him as Preethi, their fourth pairing after Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) and Aaru (2005). Balaji also appears in the film as Baby Kannan, one of the supporting roles. The film is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.