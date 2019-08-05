Suriya’s Kaappaan gets new release date

Actor Suriya’s next film Kaappaan is set to hit the screens worldwide on September 20. The movie which was earlier scheduled to release on August 30 has been pushed to avoid a clash with the Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Lyca Productions, the studio house that is bankrolling Kaappaan, made the official announcement on Twitter. The makers tweeted, “Here is a BIG announcement #Kaappaan will release worldwide grandly on 20th September. #KaappaanOnSept20 @Suriya_offl @anavenkat @Jharrisjayaraj @sayyeshaa @arya_offl @bomanirani @Mohanlal @SonyMusicSouth @SunTV.”

Kaappaan, directed by Ko fame KV Anand, stars Mohanlal, Sayyesha, Boman Irani, Arya and Samutharakani among others. The film is Suriya’s 37th project and he will be seen playing an NSG commando. Expectations are already soaring as the actor-director duo is collaborating for the third time after Ayan and Maatran.

While Harris Jayraj has composed the music for the film, the technical crew includes cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam and editor Anthony. The script has jointly been written by KV Anand and veteran writer Pattukottai Prabhakar.

Suriya was last seen in Selvaraghavan’s political-drama NGK. He also has Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, in his kitty.