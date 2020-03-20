Suriya’s 2D Entertainment suspends ongoing projects amid coronavirus outbreak

Suriya’s production company 2D Entertainment has announced that they will be suspending all their projects until March 31. Suriya’s production company 2D Entertainment has announced that they will be suspending all their projects until March 31.

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across India, actor Suriya’s production company 2D Entertainment has announced that they will be suspending all their projects until March 31.

The banner took to their official Twitter handle to make the announcement. “In view of the pandemic COVID19 throughout the world, considering the safety of our cast, crew and the public in general, we have stopped filming and post-production of our ongoing projects, commencing today, 19th March 2020, until 31st March 2020. Restraint is the most effective way to combat Corona Virus,” their statement read.

“We at 2D Entertainment would like all of you to practice social distancing and stay safe during this global crisis. Let’s fight this together!,” the statement further added.

It’s time to fight #COVID19 together … Let’s all take precautionary measures during this global crisis and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/zXt6hHdEZm — 2D Entertainment (@2D_ENTPVTLTD) March 19, 2020

The production and distribution company is currently bankrolling Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru and Jyotika starrer Pon Magal Vandhal.

The release of many Tamil films has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Tamil Nadu, the government recently announced drastic shutdown measures in an attempt to combat the outbreak. According to the announcement, all educational institutions, theaters, malls, gyms, amusement parks and swimming pools will remain shut until March 31.

