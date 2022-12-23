scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Suriya-Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal is not dropped, says producer Kalaipuli Thanu

Earlier, it was rumoured that Suriya's upcoming film, Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran, has been shelved. However, Kalaipuli Thanu, the producer of the movie, has denied such speculations.

Suriya in promo of VaadivaasalSuriya in promo of Vaadivaasal
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Social media was abuzz with the rumour that Vaadivaasal, Suriya‘s upcoming film with director Vetrimaaran, is shelved due to reasons unknown. This came as a shock to the actor’s fans, who were already disappointed as Vanangaan, the actor’s film with director Bala, was officially dropped due to creative differences between the two. However, producer, Kalaipuli S Thanu has now confirmed that Vaadivaasal is very much on cards and called the rumours baseless.

“These are baseless rumours. People seem to spread such news for their 10-minute fame. I request fans not to believe this news. The film is still on and the pre-production work is currently underway,” Kalaipuli Thanu told India Today. This should come as a respite to Suriya’s fans as Vaadivaasal is regarded as one of the ambitious projects in the star’s career.

ALSO READ |Suriya on ET, Jai Bhim’s Oscar journey: ‘People watched the film and said…’

Based on the Tamil novel of the same name, written by CS Chellapa, the film is about Jallikattu, the traditional sport of Tamil and the politics in it. It is the story of a Jallikattu player, who wants to tame a famous and formidable bull named Kaari that had killed its father. Suriya will be playing dual roles as the son and the father in the film.

Other than Suriya, the film also stars Ameer Sulthan, Andreah Jeremiah, and Soori in pivotal roles. GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for the film, which is expected to be released next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...

Other than Vaadivaasal, Suriya is also part of director Siruthai Siva’s yet-untitled film, which is speculated to be the costliest film in his career. Suriya will also be returning as Rolex in Vikram 2, which will go on floors once Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up his next film with Vijay.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:30:01 pm
Next Story

Ajith Kumar sports the ‘Gangsta’look in Thunivu’s new poster as lyrics of third single released

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close