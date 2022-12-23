Suriya-Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal is not dropped, says producer Kalaipuli Thanu

Social media was abuzz with the rumour that Vaadivaasal, Suriya‘s upcoming film with director Vetrimaaran, is shelved due to reasons unknown. This came as a shock to the actor’s fans, who were already disappointed as Vanangaan, the actor’s film with director Bala, was officially dropped due to creative differences between the two. However, producer, Kalaipuli S Thanu has now confirmed that Vaadivaasal is very much on cards and called the rumours baseless.

“These are baseless rumours. People seem to spread such news for their 10-minute fame. I request fans not to believe this news. The film is still on and the pre-production work is currently underway,” Kalaipuli Thanu told India Today. This should come as a respite to Suriya’s fans as Vaadivaasal is regarded as one of the ambitious projects in the star’s career.

Based on the Tamil novel of the same name, written by CS Chellapa, the film is about Jallikattu, the traditional sport of Tamil and the politics in it. It is the story of a Jallikattu player, who wants to tame a famous and formidable bull named Kaari that had killed its father. Suriya will be playing dual roles as the son and the father in the film.

Other than Suriya, the film also stars Ameer Sulthan, Andreah Jeremiah, and Soori in pivotal roles. GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for the film, which is expected to be released next year.

Other than Vaadivaasal, Suriya is also part of director Siruthai Siva’s yet-untitled film, which is speculated to be the costliest film in his career. Suriya will also be returning as Rolex in Vikram 2, which will go on floors once Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up his next film with Vijay.