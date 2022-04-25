Suriya ventures into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Soorarai Pottru remake

Actor Suriya on Monday sought the blessings and support of his fans as he entered the Bollywood market with the remake of his hit film Soorarai Pottru. His home production 2D Entertainmnet will bankroll the project and it will star Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead.

“A new begining… need all your love and blessings!!,” he tweeted while sharing his pictures with Akshay.

Earlier in the day, Akshay had also announced the beginning of the filming of the project, which is yet to be titled. “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it 💫 In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nSUmWXbWlK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 25, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara will also helm its Hindi remake. She had written the film based on Captain GR Gopinath’s fascinating entrepreneurial journey, who democratized air travel by introducing low-cost airline services.

The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 owing to the pandemic. The movie garnered unanimously positive responses from the critics and audience alike. The Hindi remake, however, will be a theatrical release.

Suriya was last seen in director Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan. And he is preparing to play the lead role in director Vetrimaran’s next Vaadivaasal, which is based on the tradition of the bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu.