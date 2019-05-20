Suriya unveils the title of Chimbu Devan’s next

Actor Suriya on Monday announced the title of director Chimbu Devan’s upcoming film. The film has been titled Kasada Tabara.

“Very happy to announce my brother @vp_offl and his @blacktktcompany next venture #kasadatabara directed by @chimbu_deven my hearty wishes to the team! @tridentartsoffl @muzik247in Good luck (sic),” tweeted Suriya, while launching the title officially.

The movie is bankrolled by Venkat Prabhu’s production company, Black Ticket Company.

According to reports, Kasada Tabara has six stories to tell and the producers hired six different editors to cut each one of them. The names of all editors will be revealed on Tuesday by editor Sreekar Prasad.

The production of the film is already complete. “My next venture is with Mr Venkat Prabhu’s production. His Black Ticket company is producing a film in association with Trident Arts’ Mr Ravindran. In a short span of time, our film got completed,” said director Chimbu Devan in a statement.

He also hoped that the work on his long-delayed period drama 24-Pulikeshi will begin soon.