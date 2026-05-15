Suriya-Trisha’s Karuppu hits theatres a day late; thanks ‘CM Vijay’ in a special note

Powering through a period of complete uncertainty, director RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu has finally hit the screens, overcoming all the conflicts that had cropped up along the way. Although the highly anticipated action drama was supposed to be released on Thursday, May 15, with special early morning shows scheduled for 9 am after receiving permission from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, all screenings for the day were cancelled one after another due to alleged financial issues.

Now, a day later, Karuppu has finally been released, much to the delight of moviegoers, and social media is already brimming with photos and videos from outside and inside various theatres, showing Suriya fans celebrating the return of their beloved star to the big screen. Ahead of its release, Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie’s production company, also shared a note on social media apologising for the delay and expressing gratitude to those who kept waiting regardless.

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Dream Warrior Pictures about Karuppu release issue

“There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude,” the producers noted. “We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us, too.”

Dream Warrior Pictures added, “But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: Karuppu is releasing worldwide! This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey.” The producers concluded the note by thanking everyone for waiting for the film and believing in it.

Trisha, Karthi watch Karuppu’s FDFS together

Sharing new posters for Karuppu, Suriya also thanked fans and movie lovers for standing with the film’s team during these trying times. Trisha retweeted his post. She, along with director Balaji, composer Sai Abhyankar, and Suriya’s brother and actor Karthi, attended the movie’s first-day first show (FDFS) at Rohini Silverscreens in Chennai. The makers also started the film with a special thank you note for Chief Minister Vijay.

Also starring Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles, Karuppu’s release hit a roadblock at the last minute over some financial issues. While initial reports claimed that the issue pertained to unpaid dues of Rs 10 crore between Dream Warrior Pictures and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors’ Association, SCREEN later found out that the matter dated back to the release of one of the production company’s previous ventures, Japan (2023), helmed by Raju Murugan.

What caused delay in Karuppu’s release?

“The distributors’ federation has urged theatres to either stop or cancel screenings for Karuppu, citing massive losses suffered by distributors from Karthi’s movie Japan, which was produced by the same production house. Distributors in Tamil Nadu are demanding compensation, alleging that the losses, estimated to be around Rs 25 crore, have not been settled yet,” a source from the production team informed SCREEN on Thursday. With the movie finally hitting the screens, it seems Dream Warrior Pictures has settled the matter amicably.

Karuppu advance booking

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu had secured Rs 7.92 crore in advance bookings (including block seats) as of Thursday morning. While the Tamil version minted Rs 4.56 crore, the Telugu edition raked in Rs 23 lakh. In total, the movie had made Rs 4.8 crore (excluding block seats) across 5,355 shows, selling 2,95,463 tickets. With these figures, the action drama was aiming to achieve the biggest opening day of the year in Tamil Nadu, dethroning Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi’s nett collection of Rs 12.50 crore.

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With the cancellation of all shows on Thursday, the action drama has suffered a significant loss, but the makers are hopeful they can recover moving forward. However, due to uncertainty around the movie’s release, bookings for Friday have yet to pick up, with quite a few shows listed on BookMyShow in Chennai showing available seats. Nonetheless, Karuppu is currently trending on the ticket booking platform, with over 24,170 tickets sold in the last hour.