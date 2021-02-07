Suriya tests positive for COVID-19

Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru.

Tamil actor Suriya has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to share the diagnosis.

Surya tweeted, “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

Suriya’s frequent collaborator Rajsekar Pandian also took to Twitter to allay concerns over the actor’s health. He tweeted, “Dear Brothers and Sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry @Suriya_offl.”

Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which released on Amazon Prime Video in November last year.