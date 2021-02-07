scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 07, 2021
Suriya tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Suriya, who was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, said that he is 'undergoing treatment for Covid-19'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2021 11:17:07 pm
Tamil actor Suriya has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to share the diagnosis.

Surya tweeted, “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”

Suriya’s frequent collaborator Rajsekar Pandian also took to Twitter to allay concerns over the actor’s health. He tweeted, “Dear Brothers and Sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry @Suriya_offl.”

Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which released on Amazon Prime Video in November last year.

