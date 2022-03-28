Suriya stats shooting for Bala’s next: ‘After 18 years, it’s happiness today’

Suriya is quite thrilled to be working again with director Bala, who was instrumental in strengthening his position as a bankable actor during the early days of his career. “Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41 (sic),” Suriya tweeted.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The film’s score will be taken care of by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematographer Balasubramaniem will crank the camera. The filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of the remaining cast and crew.

It’s noteworthy that it was Bala’s Nandha, which put Suriya on the map. The 2001 crime drama established Suriya as an actor, right at the time he was struggling to find a foothold in Tamil cinema. Suriya also credits Bala for shaping his acting process during the early days of his career and setting him on the right course. The duo again worked on Pithamagan, which also starred Vikram. The 2003 film became a milestone in Suriya’s career.

Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41 pic.twitter.com/TKwznuTu9c — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 28, 2022

Later, Bala bankrolled Suriya’s Maayavi (2005). The upcoming project will be their fourth collaboration.

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was written and directed by Pandiraj. The film, which was loosely based on the Pollachi sexual assault case, was released to mixed reviews in theatres earlier this month. However, the producers have claimed the film managed to score a hit at the box office. Suriya also took part in the test shoot recently for his upcoming movie Vaadi Vaasal, which is helmed by director Vetri Maaran.

Vetri is said to have undertaken extensive pre-production work for the film, which is based on the bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu.

Bala’s last directorial outing was Varmaa, which was the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film, however, did not release in theatres. The producers were not happy with Bala’s version of the remake and shelved it. Later, the movie was remade with a different director and an entirely new cast, except for Dhruv.