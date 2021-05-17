Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021

Tamil superstar Suriya-starrer Soorari Pottru has been selected for the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival under Panorama Section. Rajsekar Pandian, the co-producer at 2D Entertainments, recently took to his Twitter handle to announce the same.

Rajsekar Pandian tweeted, “Happy that #SooraraiPottru #PraiseTheBrave enters Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.”

The Shanghai International Film Festival 2021 is scheduled to be held from June 12 to 15.

Recently, the movie also achieved a rare feat by becoming the third film in the ranking order with a 9.1 rating in the list of IMDb’s Top 1000 Movies. The first two films are Hollywood cult classics – The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather.

The Sudha Kongara directorial was earlier enlisted as one of the 366 films, which were eligible for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars 2021.

Produced by Suriya himself under the 2D Entertainments banner, the movie released on Amazon Prime last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It received a good reception from the audience and critics alike.

The story of Soorarai Pottru was inspired by the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, and it featured Aparna Balamurali, Dr. M Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishna Kumar, and Kaali Venkat in other roles.