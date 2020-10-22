Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru postponed

Soorarai Pottru is helmed by Sudha Kongara.

Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru has been delayed indefinitely. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, and now there is no new release date.

The actor made the announcement on his Twitter handle via a signed letter. In the letter, he explained the reason for the delay. The actor also released a song titled “Aagasam” from Soorarai Pottru along with the letter.

Suriya wrote in the letter that when the production on Soorarai Pottru began, he and the makers thought “the only challenges we would face will be shooting at never-before-shot-locations, working with people of different languages and bringing in personnel with different skill sets to bring alive the magnificent world of Maara.”

The actor went on to explain the reason for the postponement. He further wrote, “As you all know SP is a story set in the aviation industry, so we had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because its a matter of national security and we were dealing with real Indian Airforce aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else!”

Suriya concluded by saying that it pains him how his well-wishers were waiting for the film, but he and the makers had no other option than postpone the release. The actor said that he hopes the decision is taken in good spirit.

Soorarai Pottru, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, is said to be inspired by the struggles of GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Suriya has also bankrolled the film along with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

