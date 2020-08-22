Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to release on Amazon Prime Video

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Actor Suriya’s next film with director Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru will have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The actor made the announcement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Twitter. Originally scheduled to hit the theaters during the summer of 2020, the film will now stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30.

Soorarai Pottru is said to be inspired by the struggles of GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded low-cost airline Air Deccan. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Apart from starring in the movie, Suriya has also bankrolled the biopic along with 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Talking about the film’s digital release, Suriya shared in a statement, “I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch Soorarai Pottru, on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecedented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience.”

The film’s director Sudha Kongara, who earlier made a mark with 2016 sports drama Irudhi Suttru, is also excited that now her film will reach a wider audience. She said, “Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. Premiering the film on Amazon Prime Video is a novel experience and am looking forward to it. It’s exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world.”

The music of Soorarai Pottru has been composed by composer-actor G. V. Prakash Kumar. The technical crew of the film consists of Satish Surya for editing, Poornima Ramasamy for costumes, Niketh Bommireddy for camera and Jacki for production design.

Soorarai Pottru will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

