Suriya slams hate campaign against Jyotika

Actor-producer Suriya on Tuesday expressed his full support to wife Jyotika’s old statement, which has become a point of discussion on social media of late. He also slammed those who treat her comments as “some sort of crime.”

“Jyotika had made a comment at an award function a long time ago. She had said that hospitals and schools are as important as temples, and they need to be well kept. But, some people are treating her statement as some sort of crime,” Suriya said while invoking teaching of some spiritual leaders that give the same message.

“Great spiritual leaders like Vivekananda have said the same thing. Service to mankind is service to God is a belief that has been around since the times of Thirumoolar. But, people who have not read or heard such great teachings won’t be able to understand this,” the actor added.

Suriya also thanked people who stood by his family during trying times.

“Schools and hospitals should be considered as places of worship – this comment is welcomed by people across all religious groups. Even when lives have been affected due to the spread of coronavirus, the amount of support we have received from people makes us very happy,” he said.

The actor also added that neither Jyotika or he regrets their stance on the issue.

“We stand by what we have said. We would like to teach our children that humanity is more important than religion. Good people, friends and fans have always stood by us when some people with bad intentions subjected us to such hate,” Suriya said.

For the uninitiated, in the old clip, which has emerged online again, Jyotika highlights the plight of a government hospital in Thanjavur. She then requested people to regard schools and hospitals as highly as temples and donate money to their betterment, instead of dropping it in temple collection boxes.

