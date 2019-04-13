Suriya’s next titled Soorarai Pottru

The first look of actor Suriya’s next film with director Sudha Kongara is out. The actor shared the poster on his official Twitter handle, also revealing that the film has been titled Soorarai Pottru.

“In love with what’s happening here on the sets …!Here is the #TitleLook of #SooraraiPottru #சூரரைப்போற்று #DirSudhaKongara @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @editorsuriya @jacki_art @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD @guneetm”, he tweeted.

The poster shows Suriya standing on a runway and gazing up at an airplane. The image of a small human being next to the gigantic plane sets a striking picture. According to reports, the film will be a period drama. Soorarai Pottru is helmed by director Sudha Kongara and actor Aparna Balamurali will be playing the female lead alongside Suriya.

The technical crew consists of Satish Surya for editing, Poornima Ramasamy for costumes and Jacki for production design. Niketh Bommireddy is cranking the camera for the film.

Music director-turned-actor GV Prakash will be composing the music for the film. The project is going to be bankrolled by Suriya’s banner, 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Suriya currently has a number of exciting projects in his kitty, including the much-awaited release of the political drama NGK, wherein he has teamed up with ace director Selvaraghavan. The actor is also joining hands with director KV Anand once again for an untitled big budget action film. There are also reports that Suriya will start work with director Hari in the latter half of this year. The duo is known for the popular Singam franchise.