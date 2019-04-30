Would love to team up with Selvaraghavan again: Suriya

Suriya-starrer NGK was supposed to release last Diwali along with Vijay’s Sarkar. However, the makers had to postpone it owing to several reasons. The shoot wrapped up earlier this year, and the Selvaraghavan directorial is all set to hit the screens on May 31.

Speaking at the trailer-audio launch of NGK on Monday evening, Suriya was all praise for the 7G Rainbow Colony director. “Selva-Steven-Selvaberg is one of the best directors I have worked with. He has always been ahead of his time. I would love to collaborate with him once again. I fell in love with cinema and craft more after being on his sets,” said Suriya, adding NGK is a dream-come-true film that took 17 years to materialise.

“I remember meeting Selvaraghavan even before Kadhal Kondaen release and expressed interest to work with him. Also, I have been constantly telling him that whatever he comes up with next, I would want to be a part of it. He already told me an impressive line,” told Suriya, who spoke about the delay of NGK. “We had the industry strike, which affected the shooting. Besides, some team members were sick,” he shared.

Suriya equally showered praise on his co-star Sai Pallavi. “She would break down after finishing a scene thinking she hadn’t performed well. Sai Pallavi is extremely passionate about cinema, and that’s why she is where she is!”

Further, Suriya spoke about Yuvan Shankar Raja. “His songs are timeless and will cut across generations. After Ilaiyaraaja sir and Rahman sir, Yuvan holds quite an important place in film music.”

On his part, Selvaraghavan said he simply worked in NGK as a fanboy of Suriya. “NGK wasn’t an easy film to make, and I was sure that I needed someone as dedicated as Suriya. Even when I was satisfied with his performance, he would want to improvise. He is a director’s delight,” he said.

Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrier Pictures assured there would be a grand NGK event for Suriya fans, hinting at the success celebration of the film. “NGK will be worth the wait,” he concluded.