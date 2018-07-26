Suriya-Selvaraghavan’s NGK to release during Christmas?

NGK stars Suriya, Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi. NGK stars Suriya, Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi.

Suriya’s 36th film NGK, which was earlier scheduled to release during Diwali, has reportedly been pushed to Christmas. NGK director Selvaraghavan fell ill during shooting, causing the schedules to be pushed. An official confirmation on the release date is awaited.

Acknowledging that he was ill, director Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to say that he is fine now. He also added that he has resumed work. “Hi friends. It was a simple medical procedure. I’m perfectly fine and have resumed work. Shooting for #NGK will start in next couple of days. Once again thank you all for your love and concern,” he wrote.

Hi friends. It was a simple medical procedure. I’m perfectly fine and have resumed work. Shooting for #NGK will start in next couple of days. Once again thank you all for your love and concern. 🤗🤗🤗 — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) July 26, 2018

Apart from Suriya, the film will star Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi in key roles. NGK marks Suriya and Selvaraghavan first film together. NGK is being bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja in charge of music. Notably, Yuvan has given some of his best hits in Selvaraghavan’s films.

If Nandha Gopalan Kumaran aka NGK releases during Diwali, it would clash with Vijay’s Sarkar at the box office.

