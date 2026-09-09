Suriya’s Scene first glimpse: Actor announces Diwali release for cop actioner

Actor Suriya’s 47th film, which had been referred to as Suriya 47 during production, has been officially titled Scene. The makers unveiled the first glimpse and confirmed the title on Wednesday, alongside a Diwali release date of November 6.

Suriya shared the announcement on X, writing, “Hi Dear All, Here’s a glimpse into Scene. In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026. #Deepavali2026.”

The film is directed by Jithu Madhavan, the Malayalam filmmaker behind the 2024 blockbuster Avesham starring Fahadh Faasil. Scene marks Jithu Madhavan’s Tamil debut, making it one of the most closely watched cross-industry collaborations of the year.

The glimpse opens with a voiceover that immediately sets the tone: “You guys keep showcasing his talent to hide and mask his despicable character.” The frame then cuts to Suriya arriving at a crime scene dressed as a police officer. “Who killed whom?” he asks a constable, who replies, “You are here to find that out.”

The character is named Inbaraj, and the glimpse makes it clear he is not your typical on-screen cop. A person is heard complaining about him: “He sits on a chair and shows attitude, leisurely smoking. Psycho!” A jail warden describes the effect Inbaraj has on suspects: “When suspects see Inbaraj sir, they start behaving in an erratic fashion.” He is then seen issuing a warning to prisoners while ordering them back into their cells.

The tone of the glimpse sits somewhere between dark comedy and raw action, a space that Jithu Madhavan occupied with great success in Avesham. Suriya, who has been on a diverse run across genres in 2026, appears to be playing a character built on swagger, unpredictability and a streak of controlled menace that the police uniform barely contains.

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Scene stars Suriya in the lead as Inbaraj, with Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Suriya. Rising Malayalam actor Naslen, who has built a strong reputation through multiple successful outings in recent years, plays an important role. The supporting cast includes John Vijay, Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan.

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The technical team includes cinematographer Vineeth Augustian, editor Ajmal Sabu, production designer Ashwini Kale and stunt choreographer Chethan D’Souza. Arun Appukuttan is the co-director, MP Senthil is the executive producer and Sushma Krishnamoorthy serves as chief executive officer. Shifina Babin Pakker handled casting.

The film is produced by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, with Suriya and Jyothika serving as producers. Jaishree Damodaran is the co-producer. Jithu Madhavan has written and directed the film.

Suriya’s third release in 2026

Scene will be Suriya’s third release in 2026, following the romantic drama Vishwanath and Sons with Mamitha Baiju, which performed well in Telugu and is currently streaming on Netflix, and Karuppu, which released earlier this year. A fourth project, Suriya 48, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Hombale Films, co-starring Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu, is also in various stages of production.