Suriya reveals Radikaa Sarathkumar helped fund Karthi’s US visa when family couldn’t afford it

Suriya recalled two decades of Radikaa Sarathkumar's generosity towards his family at the audio launch of Vishwanath and Sons

Actor Suriya has revealed that veteran actor and producer Radikaa Sarathkumar helped his family financially at a time when they were not in a position to fund his brother Karthi’s education in the United States.

Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film Vishwanath and Sons in Coimbatore on Sunday evening, Suriya said Radikaa Sarathkumar stepped in with the money the family needed to show as a bank balance to meet the visa requirements for Karthi’s admission.

“When Karthi was to travel to the US, we had to show a particular bank account balance to meet certain visa requirements. We weren’t financially strong at that time,” Suriya said. “Radikaa, who was working with my father during those years, gave us that money, asking us to hold the money in our bank until Karthi gets admitted into the college.”