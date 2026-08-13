‘Goddess Lakshmi came home’: Suriya made his newborn daughter step into their home first

When Suriya’s daughter Diya was born in 2007, the family did something before moving into their first home. Instead of stepping in themselves, they placed the newborn’s foot on the threshold first, a symbolic gesture rooted in the belief that a daughter brings Goddess Lakshmi into the house. Nearly two decades later, that private family moment has made its way into a film. Suriya has revealed that a scene in Vishwanath and Sons, where his on-screen infant son Charvik enters the family home for the first time, was directly inspired by what his own family did the day they brought Diya home.

The actor shared the story during a promotional conversation with his Vishwanath and Sons co-stars, released by producer Sithara Entertainments ahead of the film’s August 14 release. In Vishwanath and Sons, he plays Sanjay Vishwanath, a father whose relationship with his infant son drives the emotional core of the film. Asked how that connected to his own experience as a parent, Suriya admitted that he was not as present as he should have been during his daughter’s early years.

“I think I missed out a lot, especially when Diya was a kid, because I was really busy during the first few years due to work and travel,” he said. That period, between 2007 and 2010, coincided with some of the busiest years of his career, with films like Vaaranam Aayiram, and Singam all going into production and releasing in quick succession. “When Dev was born, I realised my mistake and made an effort to be a part of his childhood,” he added.

But it was the memory of bringing Diya home that stayed with Suriya, resurfacing years later on the sets of Vishwanath and Sons. “We usually say that when a daughter is born, Goddess Lakshmi has come home, and it was when Diya was born that I bought our first home. We were all very happy, but before we all set foot on the property, we took Diya’s foot first and placed it there symbolically,” he said.

“In Vishwanath and Sons, when baby Charvik steps into his home, I thought, why don’t we do the same thing in the film?” the actor added.

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Suriya and Jyothika first met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999, though the two reportedly grew closer during the making of Kaakha Kaakha in 2003. They married on September 11, 2006 in a private ceremony in Chennai. Their daughter Diya was born in 2007, followed by son Dev in 2010. The couple has largely kept their children out of the public eye, with both Diya and Dev making only rare, fleeting appearances in media over the years.

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Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, releases on August 14, 2026, in Tamil and Telugu.