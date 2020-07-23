First time’s a charm: Suriya’s repeat collaborations that didn’t work

Suriya is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Suriya is celebrating his 45th birthday today.

Suriya turns 45 today. He made his acting debut in his early 20s with director Vasanth’s Nerrukku Ner. The 1997 family drama also starred Vijay, who had about five years head start over Suriya in the industry. And a few years later, Suriya went on to became a star in his own right, beginning with the success of director Bala’s Nandha (2001). In a career spanning more than two decades, he has only 38 films to his credit, including yet-to-be-released Soorarai Pottru. While his contemporaries Vijay and Ajith is at 64 and 60, respectively, Dhanush, who made his acting debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002, has more than 40 movies to his credit.

Suriya is not churning out as many movies as we would like him to do. But, what he lacks in quantity, he tries to make up in quality. He is among the few leading stars of Tamil cinema, who aspire to push the envelope of mainstream cinema by taking risks time and time again. Not, that all of his risks yield desired results. Like NGK, a brave attempt but a poor show.

There is a slim chance that five years down the line, NGK may find its audience and receive the love that it did not receive when it hit theaters. Years after people may write and debate over and over about the film’s absurdity and finally make sense of director Selvaraghavan’s vision.

But, that will not happen with movies in which Suriya had played extremely safe. Some of Suriya’s repeated collaborations with some of the directors in his filmography have turned out to be big disappointments, irrespective of their box office performances.

Here is a list of Suriya’s collaborations that worked the first time but failed to recreate the same magic in repeated attempts.

Ghajini – It worked.

7aum Arivu – Didn’t work

Suriya and Shruti Haasan in 7aum Arivu. Suriya and Shruti Haasan in 7aum Arivu.

Back in 2005, Ghajini became the biggest hit of director AR Murugadoss’ career. And it gave Suriya one of his most memorable performances. However, when the duo collaborated for the second time, the magic did not happen.

Singam – It worked

Singam 2, 3 – Didn’t work

Suriya as Singam. Suriya as Singam.

Director Hari gave the most influential cop character to Indian cinema with Singam in 2010. The film resulted in several remakes and inspired Rohit Shetty to build his own “cop universe”, if you will. But, Hari’s ideas for Singam sequels became stagnant.

Ayan – It worked

Maattrraan, Kaappaan – Didn’t work

Suriya in Kaappaan. Suriya in Kaappaan.

Ayan is one of the finest commercial entertainers in the history of Tamil cinema. Director KV Anand brought his A-game to showcase the adventures of a globe-tottling smuggler. Suriya’s Deva was a whiff of fresh air among the crowd of morally upright heroes. Deva enjoyed smuggling. He did not have a sob story like Velu Naicker or Baasha to justify his amorality. Simply put, the actor-director duo’s next ventures Maattrraan and Kaappaan were forgettable.

