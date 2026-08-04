Suriya recalls taking last-minute loans to save Karuppu: ‘A lot of financial burden’

Although director RJ Balaji’s Suriya-led Karuppu eventually became a massive hit, minting a reported Rs 310.12 crore worldwide and emerging as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026, the fantasy action drama had a rocky start. Last-minute financial issues forced the makers to postpone its release by a day. However, the problems were resolved in time, and the film was finally released on May 15.

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In a recent interview, Suriya recalled the turbulent period before Kapruppu’s release and thanked his wife, actor Jyotika for her unwavering support, which helped him and the team to power through the issues. “Thanks to her (Jyotika) again. It was a lot of financial burden on me. It came at the last minute, and for me to take those extra loans… she was trusting me and allowing me to take those loans,” he told The Hollywood Reporter India.

The actor further pointed out how, if things had gone awry and the movie had not been received as positively as it was, those debts would have affected his family. “If something went wrong, as a family, we were going to be facing the consequences together.”

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Suriya added, “Sometimes, whether you are in the industry for the longest time, these situations are a little above us. And it’s that one leap of faith; the belief that you can overcome this, that you can return this loan… Yes, it was a big step for me to take. But because of that trust and intuition, we were able to put this together.”

When Jyotika interjected, saying that she didn’t want to take any credit for it and insisting, “This was completely his work,” Suriya pushed back, mentioning, “Indirectly or directly, the family will suffer for whatever decision I take. That situation was a collective effort.”

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She noted, “We are in everything together. Even if it’s parenting, we’re always on one side of the page. We discuss and then deflect it to the kids.” Opening up further about the Karuppu situation, Jyotika added, “I think it was completely his generosity and his wanting to make the film work. It was a big step, and I think he just went all out.”

‘Financiers, theatre owners came together to support’: Suriya

Suriya, however, downplayed the praise and insisted that several others played an equally crucial role. “It’s a collective effort. Even the financiers were supportive. They were able to patiently wait and say, ‘Okay, we will take 25-30 per cent back and allow you to release the film. Theatre owners, financiers… it was a collective effort from everyone.”

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Also starring Trisha Krishnan, director RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, and Sshivadha in key roles, Karuppu featured cinematography by GK Vishnu, music by Sai Abhyankkar, production design by Arun Venjaramoodu, and editing by R Kalaivanan.