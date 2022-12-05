Suriya quits Bala’s Vanangaan, director announces film will continue without the actor

Actor Suriya has exited director Bala’s Vanangaan. In a statement, the filmmaker announced that the actor will not be associated with the project as after certain changes in the script, it was ‘unsuitable for someone like Suriya’. The project was announced in October 2021, when the star shared an emotional note on social media and called Bala his ‘elder brother’.

Over the months, there were multiple rumours about Vanangaan has been shelved. However, Suriya had refuted the rumours at that time.

Now, in a statement written in Tamil, Bala said, “I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger brother, Suriya. However, after a few changes in the story, I wasn’t sure if the project was suitable for someone like him. Suriya had complete trust in me, but it was my duty, as an elder brother, to not put him in such a tricky situation. So, both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. In fact, Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother.”

Bala also assured fans that he will collaborate with Suriya again, and wrote, “The Suriya that I saw in Nandha; the Suriya that you saw in Pithamagan, we both will get together something similar at the right time, for sure.”

Read the statement here –

Suriya had announced Vanangaan with a picture of himself with the director and his father. He had written in the caption, “He had faith in me more than I have had myself… He introduced a new world to me and gave me this identity…20 years later, I stand before him with the same enthusiasm…With Appa’s blessings, another beautiful journey with my Bala Anna begins…Need all your love and wishes as always..!”

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment, which was bankrolling the picture, has also opted out of the film. Suriya was last seen in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster Vikram.