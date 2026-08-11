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‘Almost like a holiday’: Suriya prefers his 1,700 sq ft Mumbai home over Chennai bungalow
Suriya recently opened up about feeling more settled and happier in his 1,700 sq ft Mumbai home than in the bungalow he owns in Chennai.
Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika moved to Mumbai from Chennai with their children, Diya and Dev, during the pandemic. The relocation was aimed at bringing Jyotika closer to her parents, who live in the city, while also allowing her to revive her Bollywood career. During a promotional interview for his upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons, Suriya opened up about feeling happier in their “smaller” 1,700 sq ft Mumbai home than in the luxury bungalow they left behind in Chennai.
When asked about the same in a conversation with anchor Suma, his Vishwanath and Sons co-star Radhika Sarathkumar said, “He loves it. Jyotika told me Suriya loves it (in Mumbai). He likes to come. First thing he does is, where’s my dhobi, where’s the guy with my ironing, where’s my shoes? He’ll go make coffee…he will do everything. I watched him when I went there. I feel he’s very content there.”
Suriya reasoned why he prefers to live in Mumbai. “Mumbai is almost like a holiday for me. I work here (Chennai), then I go for a holiday there. It’s a smaller house. We stay in a 1700 sq ft house. So, two steps bedroom, two steps living room, two steps kitchen, two steps dining area. It’s a nice, cosy house, which gives us a lot of comfort. A lot of memories, a lot of warmth. It’s a lot of love everywhere. I can immediately call Diya or Dev; there’s just one step away. Not many people know what we do there, so it’s nice.”
ALSO READ | Suriya, Jyotika recall leaving Chennai to raise kids in Mumbai: ‘We are no longer VIPs’
Radhika Sarathkumar then interrupted and shared, “Jyo and I talk a lot. She is so happy, so that happiness overflows into her family life. So, he is happy. Sometimes I ask him, you’re going and sitting in Bombay. He says, ‘I’m so happy.’” To which Suriya said, “She has not gone to Russia or Japan. She has gone to her own…her mother’s place. The main priority was, of course, for her parents. But also, work is happening there simultaneously.”
Suriya and Jyotika tied the knot on September 11, 2006 in Chennai after being in a relationship for several years. The actor couple welcomed their first child – daughter Diya in 2007, and son Dev in 2010.
On the work front, Suriya will be seen next in Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and featuring Mamitha Baiju and Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. It will hit theatres on August 14.
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