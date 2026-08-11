‘Almost like a holiday’: Suriya prefers his 1,700 sq ft Mumbai home over Chennai bungalow

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika moved to Mumbai from Chennai with their children, Diya and Dev, during the pandemic. The relocation was aimed at bringing Jyotika closer to her parents, who live in the city, while also allowing her to revive her Bollywood career. During a promotional interview for his upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons, Suriya opened up about feeling happier in their “smaller” 1,700 sq ft Mumbai home than in the luxury bungalow they left behind in Chennai.

When asked about the same in a conversation with anchor Suma, his Vishwanath and Sons co-star Radhika Sarathkumar said, “He loves it. Jyotika told me Suriya loves it (in Mumbai). He likes to come. First thing he does is, where’s my dhobi, where’s the guy with my ironing, where’s my shoes? He’ll go make coffee…he will do everything. I watched him when I went there. I feel he’s very content there.”