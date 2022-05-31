Suriya pays homage to fan who died in accident, promises help to family

Actor-producer Suriya on Monday went to Namakkal to pay his respects to a fan, who died in a road accident. The deceased fan Jagadish was just 27-year-old. And he also held the position of treasurer in Suriya’s fan club in the Namakkal district.

Suriya visited the home of Jagadish and he paid his condolences to his family. He spent about 30 minutes enquiring about the well-being of his kin. According to reports, Suriya promised a job for Jagadish’s wife and said he will take care of the educational expenses of his daughter.

Suriya is known for his charity work in the field of education. He has established Agaram Foundation, which works to make education accessible to underprivileged children in urban and rural areas.

Suriya last year made a splash across the country with his socio-political drama Jai Bhim. Besides playing the lead role, the star had also bankrolled the movie. The movie had sparked a lot of controversies and it also received a lot of recognition across the world. He was last seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was released earlier this year to mixed reviews. And now he’s busy shooting for director Bala’s next. Before that film, he will be next seen in the much-awaited movie Vikram. Starring and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, the film has created a lot of hype, thanks to his all-star cast.

Vikram also has Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie will open in cinemas on June 3.