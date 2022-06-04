Vikram: Suriya calls sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan was a dream come true; actor replies, ‘This was long overdue’

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is being received with a lot of love from the audience. The film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, also stars Suriya in a special role. Celebrating the overwhelming response to the film, Suriya took to Twitter and opened up about how Vikram is a “dream come true” film for him. Addressing the tweet to Kamal Haasan, Suriya mentioned, “This is a dream come true to be on screen with you! Thank you for making this happen!”

He added, “Lokesh Kanagaraj, overwhelmed to see all the love.” Earlier this week, Suriya shared that he “loved being on sets” with the whole team of Vikram.

In response to Suriya’s tweet, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi, This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir.”

Earlier, during a talk show on Vijay TV, Kamal Haasan expressed his excitement about making the movie with Suriya. “We had been talking about making a film with Suriya at Raaj Kamal for a long time. And when I asked him for Vikram, he immediately agreed to it. It all just happened over a phone call. By the time when I went to meet him on the sets, he had already finished shooting for the film and was leaving to catch another flight. That’s when I said ‘thank you to him,” he had said.

He said that Suriya’s “last-minute” cameo in the movie has opened up the possibilities of expanding the world of Vikram.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram is expected to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office in Tamil Nadu alone. Vikram released on 800 screens in Tamil Nadu, while in the Telugu speaking states, the film has managed to release on 400 screens.

The film opened to great reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave 3.5 stars in his review of the film. “Lokesh Kanagaraj’s enormous fanboy service to Kamal Haasan is extremely satisfying. Lokesh keeps this film very light on the mind and eyes. The narration is fluid and nimble, replete with a plethora of fanboy moments,” he mentioned in the review.