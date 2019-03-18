Suriya on Kaappaan co-star Mohanlal: I can never act like him

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday spent about 90 minutes talking about his career and even took questions from his fellow actors during a live session from Facebook headquarters in Hyderabad.

Actor Suriya also joined the discussion from Chennai. He had just arrived in his home town after finishing an action sequence on a speeding train in Odisha for his upcoming film Kaappaan. When Mohanlal asked why Suriya was wearing sunglasses indoors, the star revealed that he suffered a minor eye injury during the fight sequence.

Suriya is sharing screen space with Mohanlal for the first time in KV Anand directorial Kaappaan. During the Facebook live, the actor was very forthcoming in expressing his admiration for the five-time National Award-winning actor. “He is the best (actor) we have in our country. We have learned about acting watching his movies. I was introduced to Malayalam cinema with Kilukkam, Kireedam, Spadikam and all his wonderful films. I take reference for my films from his work. Most of us actors, we know that we are performing for the camera. But, even if there is a magnifying lens right in front of his face, he will make it disappear,” said the Singam star.

“Imagine, how I would have felt when I had to act alongside such an actor,” Suriya said while recalling his first take with him.

Mohanlal returned the favour to his junior by calling him the “sweetheart of Kerala.” “The audience in Kerala is so happy that I am doing a film with you,” added Lalettan.

Talking about Kaappaan, Suriya said, “Mohanlal sir plays the role of the Prime Minister and I play an SPG officer.” SPG stands for Special Protection Group, which is entrusted with the safety of the Prime Minister and members of his family.

“The film revolves around the moments that the PM shares with an SPG officer,” he added.

“Kaappaan means protector. He is protecting me,” Mohanlal said.

Suriya revealed that the makers have plans to release the film during a holiday, possibly in August or September.

When Suriya was asked when will he act in a Malayalam film, he revealed, “I was about to do a Malayalam film. But it did not materialise. It will happen when the time is right. Before the end of my career, I will do it to give back the love (to the Kerala fans).”

Suriya recalled, “Mohanlal sir spoke so much about his film Lucifer and Prithviraj on the sets of Kaappaan.”

The star said he was a fan of Mohanlal’s personality. “He told me that the past was a bucket of ashes. What’s happened has happened and that one should not think about it too much,” he said, adding that he was able to connect with Mohanlal’s philosophy.

Suriya also claimed that he aspires to be as humble as Mohanlal. “A legend like him to hug me and tell me that I could call him any time I want is a learning for me. I can never become an actor like Lal sir. But when I reach his age, I think I should treat the younger generation the way he is treating us.”

Mohanlal is currently waiting for the release of Lucifer, which will mark the directorial debut of Prithviraj.