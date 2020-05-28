Suriya: Ponmagal Vandhal satisfied me as a viewer and producer

Ponmagal Vandhal will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 29. (Photo: White Turtle Studios) Ponmagal Vandhal will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 29. (Photo: White Turtle Studios)

Suriya on Thursday noted that he was satisfied as “an audience and a producer” after watching his latest production venture Ponmagal Vandhal, starring his wife, actor Jyotika in the lead role.

“Every actor has films that they have invested a large part of themselves in. This is one such film for Jyotika, and it excited her to be working with five veteran actors in a single film. Initially, to see a young director bringing us such an intense script was extremely commendable. Fredrick has written the character and the script in such a way that it feels relevant, even during the testing times of this pandemic,” Suriya said in a statement after the preview show of Ponmagal Vandhal.

He also added that the movie will leave the audience with some questions to contemplate. “We believe that any film being put out to the world should have points that would leave the audience to ponder or debate upon. Jo’s films have done it time and again for the well-being of the society,” the actor-producer said.

Ponmagal Vandhal marks the directorial debut of JJ Fredrick. Judging by the trailer, the movie feels like a dark courtroom drama, packing a social message and elements of thriller.

“On having watched the preview of the film, we are extremely happy with the effect it created on both men and women who watched it. I am also a huge fan of thrillers, and this film satisfies me as an audience and also a producer. We are also happy to be associated with Amazon Prime Video who are taking this content to over 200 countries and territories,” Suriya concluded.

Also Read ~ Ponmagal Vandhal actor Jyotika: I want my kids to feel proud of me

Ponmagal Vandhal also boasts of an ensemble cast, including Jyotika, R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen.

Ponmagal Vandhal will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd