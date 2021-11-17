Suriya on Jai Bhim row: Heartfelt thanks for standing by us

Suriya on Wednesday took to Twitter to thank everyone who expressed solidarity with him in light of the controversy surrounding his latest movie Jai Bhim.

“Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us (sic),” Suriya tweeted.

Suriya’s statement comes a day after he received overwhelming support from leading names of the Tamil film fraternity after he faced threats from a section of people. Meanwhile, Suriya’s Chennai residence has also been provided with police security as the row continues to get bigger by the day.

Suriya’s Jai Bhim, which depicts systematic violence and discrimination against a marginalised tribal group, has received a lot of appreciation from across the world. However, the Vanniyar community has taken exception to certain scenes and served a legal notice to the film’s producer and director TJ Gnanvel, demanding Rs 5 crore in damages.

Amid a flurry of reactions, and complaints, the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya went viral on social media as several big celebrities tweeted in favour of Suriya.