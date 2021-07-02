scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
Suriya objects to draft Cinematograph Bill, says ‘Law is not supposed to strangle freedom of expression’

Several leading personalities of the Indian film industry have united against the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which gives the Central government "revisionary powers" to re-examine or even recall certificates issued to films by the censor board.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 2, 2021 3:26:05 pm
SuriyaSuriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru.

Actor-producer Suriya on Friday tweeted his objection to the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while urging his followers on Twitter to record their objections to the proposed changes to the Cinematograph Act of 1952.

“Law is meant to protect the freedom of expression..it is not supposed to strangle its voice,” he wrote, while sharing the Google document link, where people can register their comments against the draft Cinematograph bill, which is touted as a major threat to freedom of creative expression in movies.

“Today’s the last day, go ahead and file your objections!!” Suriya added.

Also Read |‘Another blow to film fraternity’: Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap sign open letter against proposed changes to Cinematograph Act

Several leading actors and filmmakers of the Indian film industry have united against the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which gives the Central government “revisionary powers” to re-examine or even recall certificates issued to films by the censor board. With the recent dissolution of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), the filmmakers will have to move High Courts with their grievances, which would add to their financial burden.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier this week, Kamal Haasan also slammed the draft bill. “Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India,” he had tweeted while asking people to raise their objections to protect “freedom and liberty” in the country.

Also Read |Kamal Haasan slams draft Cinematograph Bill, asks people to raise their voice for ‘freedom and liberty’

The who’s who of the Indian film fraternity is urging people to record their protest as the I&B ministry has sought public opinion on the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 till July 2.

