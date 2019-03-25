Suriya’s NGK to hit screens on May 31

The producers of Suriya’s upcoming film NGK announced on Monday that the film will hit the screens worldwide on May 31.

Written and directed by Selvaraghavan, NGK is a political drama. The film marks Selvaraghavan’s comeback after six years. His last directorial outing was 2013 flop Irandaam Ulagam. Even as he completed a horror-comedy titled Nenjam Marappathillai with SJ Suryah in the lead, the film is yet to see the light of the day. The release has been postponed indefinitely by its producers Gautham Menon and P. Madan due to logistical reasons. NGK is expected to give Selvaraghavan the much-needed break.

NGK is bankrolled by SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. It has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads.

Suriya was last seen in director Vignesh Shivan’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, which was the remake of Bollywood film Special 26. He is also shooting for Kaappaan, which is directed by KV Anand.