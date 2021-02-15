Suriya’s next with Pandiraj goes on the floors

Suriya’s next film has been announced with director Pandiraj at the helm. The film was launched on Monday with a customary puja in Chennai. The event took place in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols. The guest list was limited to the film’s cast and crew, put together by Pandiraj.

The project, which is tentatively called Suriya 40, will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Besides Suriya, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj in the supporting cast. The director’s frequent collaborator, composer D. Imman, will score the music, with Rathnavelu as the cinematographer.

The project will mark Pandiraj’s third project with Suriya after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. While Suriya had played the lead in the former, he had produced and made a cameo appearance in the latter, which was headlined by his brother Karthi.

It is said that Suriya 40 will be a drama set in the rural backdrop, which is Pandiraj’s strong suit. Suriya will only join the sets sometime around March as he is still recovering from the coronavirus infection. Last week, he announced that he tested positive for the virus and he was feeling better after receiving the treatment at a hospital.

A few days ago, Karthi informed his followers on Twitter that Suriya was back home after the treatment. “Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! (sic).”

Suriya was last seen in critically-acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. He also has a project, titled Vaadivasal, with Vetrimaaran, in the pipeline.