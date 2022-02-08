Ahead of Oscar nominations, Suriya’s Jai Bhim features in Hollywood critics’ discussion: ‘Entire continent would lose it’

Actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim found a mention as Hollywood critics discussed Oscar nominations on social media ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. The film, which has been a subject of numerous political controversies, is one of the long list of 276 films that are eligible for the Academy Awards this year. The shortlist would be announced this evening.

The New York Times film critic Kyle Buchana posed this question on Twitter, “Which Oscar nomination could provoke the biggest reaction from you tomorrow morning?” One of the top answers in the comment section was Jai Bhim.

Jacqueline Coley, Awards Editor at reviewing aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes, responded to Kyle by mentioning the Suriya starrer. “#JaiBhim for Best Picture. Trust me on this one,” she wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg reacted to the thread, “It is definitely on the Academy Screening Room!” Jacqueline further responded, “The entire continent would lose it. Trust.”

Earlier, Jai Bhim made headlines when it got featured on Oscars’ YouTube channel in the Scene at The Academy category. The video featured a few key scenes that define the socio-economic conflict and the rampant abuse of the criminal justice system in remote areas of Tamil Nadu. It also featured an interview with the film’s director T. J. Gnanavel. It has garnered over 1.8 million views, making it the most popular video on the Oscars’ YouTube channel.

Suriya has bankrolled the project, besides playing the lead role of an activist-lawyer, which is inspired by retired Madras High Court Justice K Chandru. The film tells the tale of one of the cases fought by Justice Chandru, when he was a lawyer at the High Court. The movie opened on Amazon Prime Video last year to glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike.