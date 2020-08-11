Suriya reacts to Meera Mitun’s accusations, says he wishes to use time and energy for ‘productive purposes’

Suriya posted a cryptic tweet that hinted at Meera Mithun's allegations.

Actor-producer Suriya on Tuesday reacted to the ongoing controversy of nepotism in Kollywood that has been sparked by Bigg Boss Tamil fame Meera Mithun.

Suriya posted a cryptic tweet that read, “I wish to use the time and energy of my brothers and sisters for productive purposes. My heartfelt thanks to legendary director Bharathiraja.” He posted this tweet in response to another old tweet from 2018 that read, “We should not lower our standards in response to substandard reviews. Spend your time and energy in a better way that benefits the community.”

He had tweeted this response back then in light of the outrage caused by fans after a couple of Tamil television anchors ridiculed the star over his height.

It appears that Suriya wants to make a point that his stand on such matters remains unchanged.

For the uninitiated, Meera Mithun has accused actors Vijay and Suriya of nepotism in the industry. Her accusations come on the heels of raging nepotism debate in Bollywood following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meera had acted alongside Suriya in the 2018 movie Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

Meera Mithun has also accused Vijay and Suriya of funding troll farms to target her on social media. She used unsavoury language against Jyothika and Vijay’s wife Sangeetha which provoked fans of the stars.

Veteran director Bharathiraja issued a long statement on Monday condemning Meera’s comments. His statement read, “This young woman (Meera Mithun), who has made these statements without maturity, seeking fame, should stop speaking ill of the stars. Those from the industry will not keep tolerating this. I strongly condemn her statements.”

