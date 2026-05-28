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Why Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons was pushed to August despite a ready July window
The Venky Atluri directorial Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya, locks the Independence Day weekend after missing its original July window, giving Suriya's comeback film a prime release slot.
Vishwanath and Sons has found its release date. Suriya’s much-anticipated family entertainer, directed by Venky Atluri, will release in theatres on August 14, arriving a day ahead of India’s Independence Day
A release date that took time
When Vishwanath and Sons’ teaser arrived in March 2026, the makers had announced a broad July window for the theatrical release. However, that plan did not hold. According to the production team, the July slot raised concerns about whether the film would get adequate screen time and audience attention so soon after Suriya’s Karuppu, which wrapped up its theatrical run on a strong note. Giving audiences more time between two Suriya releases made commercial sense, and the makers eventually moved the date forward.
August 14 was one of two windows being seriously considered, the other being July 23. The Independence Day option won out, partly because of the holiday advantage it brings and partly because Nani’s The Paradise, which was placed at August 21, is expected to face its own postponement due to production delays, potentially leaving the window open for Vishwanath and Sons to run without immediate competition.
Dear Anbaana Fans, here’s our little note to keep the celebrations going ❤️
Make way for #VishwanathAndSons 😎
Arriving to conquer cinemas worldwide on AUGUST 14th, 2026 🔥#VASonAUG14th @Suriya_offl #VenkyAtluri @_mamithabaiju @realradikaa @TandonRaveena @gvprakash @vamsi84… pic.twitter.com/JNCybaHoEU
— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) May 28, 2026
What Vishwanath and Sons is about
Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a 40-year-old former international pistol-shooting champion attempting a comeback despite failing eyesight. The story centres on his relationship with Maddy, a woman 20 years younger than him, who falls in love with him, creating emotional conflict around love, age and how the world looks at them.
The film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead alongside Suriya, with Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios. Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Naveen Nooli.
Raveena Tandon also returns to Tamil cinema with Vishwanath and Sons after 24 years. Her last appearance in the language was in the 2001 Aalavandhan, starring Kamal Haasan.
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