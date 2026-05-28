Why Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons was pushed to August despite a ready July window

Vishwanath and Sons has found its release date. Suriya’s much-anticipated family entertainer, directed by Venky Atluri, will release in theatres on August 14, arriving a day ahead of India’s Independence Day

A release date that took time

When Vishwanath and Sons’ teaser arrived in March 2026, the makers had announced a broad July window for the theatrical release. However, that plan did not hold. According to the production team, the July slot raised concerns about whether the film would get adequate screen time and audience attention so soon after Suriya’s Karuppu, which wrapped up its theatrical run on a strong note. Giving audiences more time between two Suriya releases made commercial sense, and the makers eventually moved the date forward.