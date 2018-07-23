Suriya’s look in KV Anand’s film unveiled

Suriya’s KV Anand film also stars Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa and Samuthirakani. Suriya’s KV Anand film also stars Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa and Samuthirakani.

Director KV Anand, who is currently busy shooting for his next film, on Monday unveiled his lead actor Suriya’s look in the film.

The untitled project, tentatively called Suriya 37, is being filmed in London. Anand has put together a solid star cast for his third outing with Suriya after Ayan and Maattrraan. The film has Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa and Samuthirakani among others in the star cast.

Suriya’s look in KV Anand’s film:

Telugu actor Allu Sirish recently walked out of the project citing date issues.

“My dates required film was clashing with my other film ABCD. The shoot dates could not be rescheduled because of the logistics involved. Keeping in mind the best interest of both the films, I volunteered to step down from the role. And the director KV Anand sir too has understood the issue accepted my decision,” Sirish said in a statement he shared on his Twitter page.

Suriya 37 has composer Harris Jayaraj, cinematographer Pattukottai Prabhakar and art director DRK Kiran in the crew. Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project.

Suriya’s maiden collaboration with director Selvaraghavan titled NGK-Nandha Gopalan Kumaran is getting ready for release during Deepavali. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh and Jagapathi Babu.

The second look of the film released on the eve of Suriya’s birthday, reveals the full form of abbreviated title NGK.

