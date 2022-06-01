Suriya’s look in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram revealed two days ahead of film’s release, see photo: ‘Thank you so much for this’

Just two days ahead of Vikram’s release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday revealed Suriya’s look in the film. “Thank you soo much @Suriya_offl sir for this,” wrote Lokesh, while revealing a poster featuring an intense Suriya, who sports a new hairstyle and an ear stud. Suriya plays an important cameo in the film.

Suriya’s cameo had intended to be a carefully-guarded secret. However, eagle-eyed fans managed to spot Suriya in the trailer, which the makers were unable to deny. Suriya’s presence in the movie has added to the appeal of the star-studded film, which already features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

During a talk show on Vijay TV recently, Kamal had expressed his excitement about making the movie with Suriya. “We had been talking about making a film with Suriya at Raaj Kamal for a long time. And when I asked him for Vikram, he immediately agreed to it. It all just happened over a phone call. By the time when I went to meet him on the sets, he had already finished shooting for the film and was leaving to catch another flight. That’s when I said ‘thank you to him,” he had said.

Kamal had revealed that Suriya’s “last-minute” cameo in the movie has opened up the possibilities of expanding the world of Vikram.

Written and directed by Lokesh, Vikram is due in cinemas worldwide on June 3.