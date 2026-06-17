Canceled shows to Rs 300-cr hit: Makers on Suriya’s Karuppu success after a Rs 45-cr deficit

The makers of Karuppu have put out a formal note of gratitude following the film’s strong theatrical run, thanking everyone from financiers and distributors to the cast, crew, and the audience that turned out for it. The statement, issued by production house Dream Warrior Pictures, opens by describing the making of the film in personal terms, noting that “cinema is a dream built through passion, perseverance, and belief,” and that it is “the support of countless people that keeps it alive and helps it grow.”

Directed by RJ Balaji, who also co-wrote the screenplay, Karuppu is a Tamil fantasy action film produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and released on May 15. The Telugu dubbed version was released under the title Veerabhadrudu. The story follows a guardian deity who takes the form of a lawyer to fight corruption within the legal system while helping a young girl in need of a liver transplant.

In the statement, the team thanked the audience first, saying, “we thank our beloved audience and cinema lovers across the world for embracing Karuppu / Veerabhadrudu with immense love and making it a resounding blockbuster success.” That description appears to be backed by the numbers: the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office after 25 days in theatres.

The note went on to individually thank financiers and industry figures, including “Mr. Jaswanth Bandari (Futura Finance), Mr. Tirupur Subramani (Sakthi Films), Mr. Arulpathy (President, TFADA),” along with the late R.B. Choudary and members of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association and Tamil Film Producers Council. The list extended to “Amma Creations” T. Siva, Rajasekar Pandian of 2D Entertainment, and several others described as having shown “unwavering support and belief in us.” Distributors named in the statement included Sakthi Film Factory, Annapurna Studios, KVN Productions LLP, Pen India Limited, Phars Film Co. LLC, IMP Films, and Think Music India as the audio label, alongside what the note called “the film fraternity, the press, media houses, digital platforms, and journalists who stood by us during challenging times.”

With sincere gratitude to all our financiers, distributors, cast, crew and every individual who contributed to #Karuppu/#Veerabhadrudu. Thank you for your trust, support, and dedication. We are truly grateful. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CciGLmyFmy — DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) June 17, 2026

The statement reserved particular praise for its director, stating that the film’s “journey and huge success would not have been possible” without RJ Balaji and his team, adding that he “held the spirit and vibe of and for the film till date single handed,” followed by a simple “Hatsoff!” The technical and creative team named alongside him included cinematographer G.K. Vishnu, music composer Sai Abhyankkar, editor R. Kalaivanan, and cast members Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Anagha Maya Ravi, Swasika and Sshivada, all credited in the note as having become “an integral part of Karuppu’s success.” The statement also named production designer Arun Venjaramoodu, stunt choreographer Vikram Mor, executive producer Aravendraj Baskaran, and production controller Rajendran, along with the wider Dream Warrior Pictures team.

What happened

Tiruppur Subramaniam, one of the film’s financiers, has broken down exactly what happened behind the scenes, and the picture he paints is of a production that came within a hair’s breadth of falling apart. The root of the problem, according to Subramaniam, was a significant miscalculation on OTT revenue. “SR Prabhu calculated that OTT would offer Rs 75 to 80 crore,” he said in his conversation with Fine Time Cine. “However, they only gave Rs 30 crore, which resulted in a huge deficit and an eight-month delay.” That Rs 45 crore gap between what the producers expected and what they received pushed the film, originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, deep into 2026. The dispute ultimately spilled into the open on May 14, just one day before release, when multiple theatrical screenings across Tamil Nadu were cancelled due to unresolved payments between the producers and financiers, affecting the 9 AM, noon, and matinee shows.