Suriya, Karthi donate Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for fight against Covid-19

Tamil actor Sivakumar and his superstar sons Suriya and Karthi met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday to donate Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for fight against Covid-19. Their gesture came after CM Stalin encouraged people to donate generously towards the Covid relief fund of the government. During the first wave of the coronavirus, Suriya and Karthi did their part to help the cine workers during the lockdown.

On the work front, Suriya at present has a film titled Vaadivasal with director Vetrimaaran. Kalaippuli S Thanu is bankrolling the project under the V Creations banner. GV Prakash is on board to score the music for the project. Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which is available on Amazon Prime for streaming.

Karthi was recently seen in actioner Sulthan. He has mega-budget films Ponniyin Selvan and Sardar in the pipeline.